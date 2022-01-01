Taquitos in Colorado Springs

Sausage Breakfast Taquitos(3) image

 

Balanced Journey Nutrition

6628a Delmonico Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage Breakfast Taquitos(3)$8.00
Turkey sausage links, cheddar cheese, egg, corn tortilla, cilantro, salsa and seasoning. *Gluten Free
Protein: 31G Carbs: 33G Fat: 20G
More about Balanced Journey Nutrition
CHICKEN TAQUITOS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.6 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
More about Hops N Drops

