Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve thai salad

Brakeman's image

 

Brakeman's

10 S. Sierra Madre, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Green Papaya, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Mint, Cilantro, Roasted Peanuts & Sweet Chili Vinaigrette
More about Brakeman's
IVP at The Beach House image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

IVP at The Beach House

5910 Omaha Blvd, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Ahi Chopped Salad$17.00
Green leaf lettuce, shredded cabbage and
carrots, cucumber and chopped broccoli. We top this salad with a sizeable Ahi Tuna steak (seared medium-rare, onion crisps and sesame peanut dressing.
More about IVP at The Beach House

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Garlic Knots

Chef Salad

Cheese Pizza

Tossed Salad

Carne Asada

Belgian Waffles

Taco Salad

Naan

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston