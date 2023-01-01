Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve thai tea

Menya #4 image

 

Menya Ramen & Poke

1645 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai tea$7.00
More about Menya Ramen & Poke
Consumer pic

 

Roll Up - 301 Main Street, 80911

301 Main St, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Tea Milk Tea$5.00
More about Roll Up - 301 Main Street, 80911

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Corn Dogs

Fried Cheesecake

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

Pancakes

Macaroni Salad

Patty Melts

Fudge

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (736 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (478 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (976 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (378 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston