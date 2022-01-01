Tiramisu in Colorado Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

5214 N Nevada Ave ste 140, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TIRAMISU - 44$6.00
Lady fingers soaked with espresso and brandy, layered with mascarpone.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CREPES

Slice420

2501 W Colorado Ave Suite 108, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.87
Made with ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with a delicious whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa powder. A real treat!
More about Slice420
Item pic

 

Slice 420 Oro Blanco

3725 Oro Blanco Drive, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$6.54
Made with ladyfingers dipped in espresso, layered with a delicious whipped mixture of eggs, sugar, and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa powder. A real treat!
More about Slice 420 Oro Blanco

