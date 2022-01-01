Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve turkey clubs

FRENCH FRIES

Tejon Eatery

19 North Tejon, Colorado Springs

Avg 2.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$13.00
LTO, bacon, swiss cheese, country bread, pesto aioli
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.2 (1 review)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$17.00
The Sandwich Depot image

 

The Sandwich Depot

76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
The Turkey Club$10.00
In-House Roasted Turkey, Applewood- Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Sliced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Herb Aioli Sourdough roll
Map

