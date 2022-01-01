Turkey clubs in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve turkey clubs
FRENCH FRIES
Tejon Eatery
19 North Tejon, Colorado Springs
|Turkey Club
|$13.00
LTO, bacon, swiss cheese, country bread, pesto aioli
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
13021 Bass Pro Dr, Colorado Springs
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$17.00
The Sandwich Depot
76 S. Sierra Madre Suite 200, Colorado Springs
|The Turkey Club
|$10.00
In-House Roasted Turkey, Applewood- Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Sliced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Herb Aioli Sourdough roll