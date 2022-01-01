Turkey wraps in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Taste of Philly North Academy
3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
|Turkey Wrap
|$9.00
With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs
|Turkey Wrap
|$9.00
With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla