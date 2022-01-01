Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs restaurants
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Taste of Philly North Academy image

 

Taste of Philly North Academy

3552 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$9.00
With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
More about Taste of Philly North Academy
Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy image

 

Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy

2750 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$9.00
With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
More about Taste of Philly: Hancock & South Academy
Taste of Philly Dublin image

 

Taste of Philly Dublin

2819 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$9.00
With Smoked Turkey, Cream Cheese, Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato in a Spinach Herb Tortilla
More about Taste of Philly Dublin

