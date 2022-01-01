Go
Toast

Colorado Taproom & Grill

Exclusively serving Colorado spirits, wine and a rotating selection of 50 Colorado craft beers from around the state. All this is supported by a full restaurant focused on American fare from the grill.

FRENCH FRIES

19539 Hess Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (59 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Takeout

Location

19539 Hess Rd

Parker CO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 8:31 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 9:31 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Parker

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Colonna's Pizza- Parker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Studio @ Mainstreet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston