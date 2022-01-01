Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.

