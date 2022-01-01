Go
Colossus is a neighborhood hospitality-driven bakery and cafe which mindfully gives back to its community through education, outstanding customer interactions, and wholesome food and breads.

4716 2nd Street

Kouign Amann$4.50
Our signature kouign amann has been a fan favorite for the last 3 years. Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. We caramelize the croissant pastry in a pastry ring with sugar, butter, vanilla bean and a pinch of salt for a gooey middle and a flakey caramel bottom. The perfect marriage of salty, sweet, gooey and flakey.
O.G. Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Our signature chocolate chip cookie that we've been making since the beginning! A secret blend of 4 different wheat flours come together studded with semi sweet and dark chocolate chunks from Valrhona, finished with flakey maldon sea salt.
Cheese + Basil
crushed organic tomato,mozzarella, basil, Garlic Oil
Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Our classic chocolate croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Chocolate from Valrhona.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Croissant Roll with Thyme & Chive Baked Eggs and Muenster Cheese
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.50
Croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours. Our ham and cheese croissant is filled with Emmi Le Gruyere imported from Switzerland and Beeler's Ham, finished with a mix of seeds for a subtle crunch. Beeler's Ham is antibiotic free, nitrate free, and crate free and we're proud to use it in our croissants and sandwiches.
Matcha Latte$5.50
Kettl Hukuju Matcha mixed with our Housemade Vanilla Syrup and your Milk of Choice.
Calabrian Honey & Sausage Pie$24.00
Crushed Organic Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, blistered Sweet Peppers, Heritage Pork Sausage, Grana Padano & Calabrian Chili Honey
Latte$5.00
Penny Coffee Roasters Standard Issue Espresso + 10oz of Milk. Add one of our House Made Syrups!
Traditional Croissant$4.25
Our traditional spiral croissant made in house using isigny imported french butter and camas country mill whole grain and central milling organic flours.
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Long Beach CA

