Go
Toast

Colossus

Colossus is a neighborhood hospitality-driven bakery and cafe which mindfully gives back to its community through education, outstanding customer interactions, and wholesome food and breads.

2311 S Alma Street • $

Avg 4.5 (247 reviews)

Popular Items

Pain Au Chocolat$4.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
Latte$4.50
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Thyme + Chive Baked Eggs on our Croissant Roll with a slice of Muenster Cheese.
Add Rocker Bros. Beeler Pork Bacon and our housemade fermented sweet potato hot sauce.
Chocolate Cherry Scone$4.25
Traditional Croissant$4.25
Country Levain$8.50
Our best-selling plain naturally leavened sourdough bread. Our country is a blend of organic whole grain wheat, spelt, and sifted wheat flours, fermented overnight for maximum flavor and nutrition. Organic + vegan.
Almond Croissant$5.00
O.G. Cookie$3.00
Kouign Amann$5.00
This best-selling pastry hails from Brittany in Northern France and essentially translates to "butter cake". It's the perfect marriage of butter, sugar, salt, vanilla bean, flakey pastry and controlled heat which results in a caramelized pastry as complex as it is decadent.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2311 S Alma Street

San Pedro CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Corner Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

West Coast Philly's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

West Coast Philly's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Lighthouse Cafe

No reviews yet

Eat Like A Local

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston