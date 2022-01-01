Colossus Pizza
Casual Greek style restaurant featuring Greek Entrees, Salads and Desserts along with what some consider to be Italian dinners (Lasagnas, Spaghettis, Casseroles, etc. prepared with a greek flair) and American standards (Burgers, chicken tenders, subs, etc.). Come in and enjoy!!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
4369 Hugh Howell Rd • $
4369 Hugh Howell Rd
Tucker GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
