Go
Toast

Colossus Pizza

Casual Greek style restaurant featuring Greek Entrees, Salads and Desserts along with what some consider to be Italian dinners (Lasagnas, Spaghettis, Casseroles, etc. prepared with a greek flair) and American standards (Burgers, chicken tenders, subs, etc.). Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

4369 Hugh Howell Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4369 Hugh Howell Rd

Tucker GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Burger - Tucker

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grecian Gyro - Tucker

No reviews yet

Once A Week Go Greek!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0245

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Vista Vibes Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come feel the vibes and indulge in handcrafted cocktails, a chef-inspired brunch & dinner menu, all while enjoying the sounds of live musical performances from your tableside.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston