COLT Grill

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
served on our unique toasted brioche bun and topped with crispy COLT Slaw and Kansas City Sauce
Side Jalapeno Corn Bread$3.75
Brisket Sandwich$12.95
Thinly sliced with lettuce, tomatoes, onion. Our famous smoked beef brisket is hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
Side COLT Slaw$3.50
Cowboy Cookie$3.00
a huge housemade oatmeal, coconut, chocolate, cookie
Side House Crispy Seasoned Fries
Large Brisket Platter$17.95
our famous smoked beef brisket, hand rubbed with spices and slow smoked for 11 hours
Side Butter Garlic Fries
hand-cut fries tossed in butter and garlic
Sample Meat Platter$27.95
Our Sample Platter of Smoked Meats has baby back ribs with camp fire sauce, pulled pork with Kansas City sauce, beef brisket, smoked turkey, & healthy turkey brat sausage
Side Smoked Mac-n-Cheese$3.75
Location

6101 HWY 179

Sedona AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Sedona Burgers & Dogs

Enjoy tasty specialty burgers and Chicago Style hot dogs prepared fresh when you order!

Butterfly Burger

Chef Dahl’s three Burger Battle Championship burgers lead the mouth-watering menu. With names like The Waco Kid, Oui Oui Monsieur and the Gringo your taste buds will be transported around the world.
Vegans, vegetarians and pescatarians can revel with their carnivorous friends. “Where’s the Beef?” burgers are such knockouts that Dahl may just convert some meat lovers! Surf’s up with the Mowee Wowee - House made spices and rubbed on Mahi Mahi filet.

Tortas De Fuego

Come in and enjoy!!

ZCucina Rustica

Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce and sustainably raised meats.

