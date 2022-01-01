Go
COLT 804 Grill

Affordable Handcrafted BBQ

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

804 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Sample Meat Platter$27.95
Our Sample Platter of Smoked Meats has baby back ribs with camp fire sauce, pulled pork with Kansas City sauce, beef brisket, smoked turkey, & healthy turkey brat sausage
Side Butter Garlic Fries
hand-cut fries tossed in butter and garlic
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
served on our unique toasted brioche bun and topped with crispy COLT Slaw and Kansas City Sauce
Cheeseburger$9.95
cheddar or pepper jack, lettuce, onion, tomato, COLT sauce
Side Smoked Mac-n-Cheese$3.75
Cowboy Cookie$3.00
a huge housemade oatmeal, coconut, chocolate, cookie
ABC Burger$11.75
avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo
Jalapeno Popper Burger$11.25
fresh ground burger stuffed with jalepeno cream cheese, topped with roasted jalapenos, lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo
Side House Crispy Seasoned Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

804 N Main St

Cottonwood AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
