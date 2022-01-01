Go
A HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD RESTAURANT SERVING RUSTIC ITALIAN CUISINE WITH A GULF COAST PERSPECTIVE, DICTATED BY HOUSTON'S GROWING SEASONS AND OUR BACKYARD GARDEN

PIZZA

3320 White Oak Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)

Popular Items

CAULIFLOWER$9.50
Cauliflower, pine nuts, raisins
SPAGHETTI WITH POMODORO SAUCE$13.00
Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, spaghetti, parmesan
STRAWBERRY SALAD$13.50
Local strawberries, arugula, endive, toasted sunflower seeds, marinated goat cheese, spring peas, vinaigrette
REVIVAL MARKET PEPPERONI PIZZA$18.75
Revival Market pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, greens, parmesan
BACKYARD LETTUCES$7.50
Backyard lettuces, herbs, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
CHICKEN WINGS$9.50
Chicken wings, chiles, lemon verbena, basil (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)
TOMATO, BASIL, MOZZARELLA PIZZA$13.50
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
WOOD GRILLED CHICKEN$26.50
Wood grilled chicken, agrio dolce, pine nuts, pickled grapes (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)
BOLOGNESE$23.50
BLACK PEPPER SPAGHETTI$15.50
Spaghetti, black pepper, parmesan, olive oil
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3320 White Oak Drive

Houston TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
