Coltons Steak House & Grill
Full service family restaurant with a western theme
4001 Parkview Drive
Location
4001 Parkview Drive
Pittsburg KS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
66 Sports Bar & Restaurant
66 Sports Bar & Restaurant is #TheOnlyPlaceToBe! Catch all of your sports games, play pool, throw darts, official beer pong, Club Night Fridays and see Live Music on Saturday nights. Come in anytime and enjoy our great American & Greek food!