Columbia City Hotel Restaurant and What Cheer Saloon - PO Box 1850
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
22768 Main Street, Columbia CA 95310
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Servente's Saloon - 64 S. Washington Street
No Reviews
64 S. Washington Street Sonora, CA 95370
View restaurant