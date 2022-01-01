Go
Columbia City Pizza Company

202 CHICAGO STREET

Popular Items

Traditional Wings$9.00
Bone-in wings. Flavors divided in increments of 6, choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Bottled Beverage$2.00
Parmesan Garlic Breadsticks$1.00
Delicious breadsticks served with your choice of nacho cheese or red dipping sauce. $1 Per Breadstick.
FOR ONLINE ORDERS: Enter the exact desired quantity of breadsticks, rather than by the "orders of 3", as listed on our menu brochure. (Breadsticks priced accordingly)
Homemade Baked Mac n' Cheese$15.00
A baked 5-cheese Mac n' Cheese. Serves 4-6
Thin Crust 14''$16.00
Weekend Special$39.00
Get any two 14" pizzas and 10 breadsticks for $39. Comes with your choice of cheese or marinara dipping sauce.
The Trainwreck$17.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
The Conductor
Extra Cheese Pizza
Traditional 14''$16.00
The Freight Train$17.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Italian Sausage, Ham, & Bacon
Location

202 CHICAGO STREET

Columbia City IN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
