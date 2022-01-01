Columbia Falls restaurants you'll love

Columbia Falls restaurants
Toast
  • Columbia Falls

Columbia Falls's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Vegan
Must-try Columbia Falls restaurants

Backslope Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Backslope Brewing

1107 9th St W, Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pickle brined chicken, house slaw, aioli, spiced tomato glaze.
Bulgogi Bowl$15.00
Served with flank unless otherwise requested. House bulgogi sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha, cilantro.
Thai Peanut$15.00
Served with chicken unless otherwise requested. Red curry peanut sauce, rice, slaw, peanuts, cilantro.
More about Backslope Brewing
North Fork Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

North Fork Pizza

605 Nucleus Ave, Columbia Falls

Avg 4.8 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Garlic Knot (8)$5.50
Garlic knot brushed with butter & served with our marinara
12" Build Your Own$13.00
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
16" Glacier Rim$24.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan
More about North Fork Pizza
Wonderstone Kitchen image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Wonderstone Kitchen

7336 US Highway 2E, Columbia Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Wonderstone Kitchen
