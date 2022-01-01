Columbia Falls restaurants you'll love
FRENCH FRIES
Backslope Brewing
1107 9th St W, Columbia Falls
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Pickle brined chicken, house slaw, aioli, spiced tomato glaze.
|Bulgogi Bowl
|$15.00
Served with flank unless otherwise requested. House bulgogi sauce, rice, slaw, sriracha, cilantro.
|Thai Peanut
|$15.00
Served with chicken unless otherwise requested. Red curry peanut sauce, rice, slaw, peanuts, cilantro.
PIZZA • SALADS
North Fork Pizza
605 Nucleus Ave, Columbia Falls
|Popular items
|Large Garlic Knot (8)
|$5.50
Garlic knot brushed with butter & served with our marinara
|12" Build Your Own
|$13.00
Start with our basic cheese pizza-red sauce, shredded mozzarella, & parmesan....Leave it as is or make it your own with your favorite sauce & toppings!
|16" Glacier Rim
|$24.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, & parmesan