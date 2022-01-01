Go
Toast

Columbia Kettle Works

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

40 N Third St • $$

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

40 N Third St

Columbia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DiMaria's NY Pizza and Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Loxley's

No reviews yet

We are currently open for CURBSIDE PICKUP 11A - 10P daily. Loxley's is very excited to share a handful of newly added items to our menu!
** An adult 21 years of age or older must be present to show a valid ID and sign for the purchase of any Alcoholic beverages.

Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grand Central Bagel Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston