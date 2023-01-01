Columbia Kettle Works - handhelds self managed - 40 North 3rd Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
40 North 3rd Street, Columbia PA 17512
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
John Wright Restaurant - 234 N Front St
No Reviews
234 N Front St Wrightsville, PA 17368
View restaurant
Marietta Tavern on Market - 324 West Market Street
No Reviews
324 West Market Street Marietta, PA 17547
View restaurant