Columbia American restaurants you'll love

The Periodic Table - Columbia image

 

The Periodic Table - Columbia

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.00
Smoked brisket mixed with borsin cheese, served between Italian seasoned bread, with gruyere cheese and caramelized grilled onions
Pairs with Honora Vera Rioja
The Table Burger$15.00
The balanced elements between savory and sweet are perfectly paired in this burger. Twin 6oz steak burgers, fig & stout jam, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, muenster, on a delicious brioche
Pairs with a Local Draft IPA
Osso Bucco Style Wings$9.00
Periodics' take on the traditional wing! Large chicken drums braised in duck fat and tossed in one of our house-crafted small batch sauces
Choices: Fresno, Curry, Plum, Chef's BBQ, Golden BBQ, Honey Garlic, or Mango Habanero (SPICY!)
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$16.00
Choice of:
Sauces - Mild, Hot, Newcastle Brown Ale Barbecue.
Dry Rubs - Sriacha Lime, Old Bay, Zesty Lemon Pepper.
Celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Mayfair Traditional Cheese$12.00
Shredded mozzarella cheese, with tomato-basil sauce, and your choice of any available options for an up charge.
Fish and Chips$18.50
Two Ale-battered Haddock fillets. Served with thick cut English-style chips, Fuji apple slaw and a side of remoulade.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Willow Bottom Burger$14.00
Only available for lunch from 11AM-4PM!
Tarragon Roasted Chicken$29.00
Turn House Burger$20.00
More about The Turn House
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
**Avalon Red Blend, 2019, California$12.00
A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel & Petite Sirah - this is a Jean-Claude Van Damme style of wine. It definitely comes out kicking. The front palate is loaded with big toasty oak, oodles of spicy black cherry fruit and a finish that has firm tannin, spice and smoke. It will pair well with burgers and barbecue.
**Bouchon Chardonnay, 2019, California$15.00
This Chardonnay has something for everyone. A hint of toast and butter, nice lush texture, apple blossom, pear and pineapple fruit, and a dusting of spice. It’s well balanced and has a nice crisp finish. Enjoy it with rich seafood dishes, chicken or polenta.
Special Holiday Mystery Wine Pack with a chance to win Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year$79.99
Have we lost our mind? Pretty much.
Every year Iron Bridge gets a tiny allocation of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons. This year we decided to share a bottle with you.
We've put together 50 Mystery Wine Packs with 3 bottles of fantastic wine AND an Iron Bridge dining certificate. One of them has two bottles of wine, a dining certificate and a bottle of
Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon Aged 10 Years. Good luck!!!
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings$14.99
Ten wings served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, barbecue, or Old Bay Seasoning.
Korean Fried Chicken$14.99
Crispy fried chicken tossed in spicy gochujang chile sauce with pickled vegetables served on a toasted pretzel roll.
Ale House Burger$15.99
Our signature burger topped with crispy bacon, marmalade onions, blue cheese, and horseradish aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Ale House Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boring Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan, pumpernickel croutons (still really good)
Pretzels$10.00
beer-cheese fondue
Cream of Crab$14.00
best in these parts
add extra crab 6
More about The Food Market Columbia
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wally's$3.00
Cherrystone Creek, VA *Our signature house oyster, farmed exclusively for the Walrus! - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
Half Pound Walrus Burger$18.00
Two house ground 4-ounce beef patties, cheddar, smoked gouda, iceberg, tomato, onion, special sauce, sweet & sour pickles, served on a sesame seed bun, served with crispy truffle fries
The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Sonoma's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Sonoma's Bar & Grill

7284 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

Avg 4.2 (513 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sonoma's Bar & Grill

