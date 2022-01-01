Columbia American restaurants you'll love
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
The Periodic Table - Columbia
8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Smoked brisket mixed with borsin cheese, served between Italian seasoned bread, with gruyere cheese and caramelized grilled onions
Pairs with Honora Vera Rioja
|The Table Burger
|$15.00
The balanced elements between savory and sweet are perfectly paired in this burger. Twin 6oz steak burgers, fig & stout jam, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, muenster, on a delicious brioche
Pairs with a Local Draft IPA
|Osso Bucco Style Wings
|$9.00
Periodics' take on the traditional wing! Large chicken drums braised in duck fat and tossed in one of our house-crafted small batch sauces
Choices: Fresno, Curry, Plum, Chef's BBQ, Golden BBQ, Honey Garlic, or Mango Habanero (SPICY!)
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Choice of:
Sauces - Mild, Hot, Newcastle Brown Ale Barbecue.
Dry Rubs - Sriacha Lime, Old Bay, Zesty Lemon Pepper.
Celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
|Mayfair Traditional Cheese
|$12.00
Shredded mozzarella cheese, with tomato-basil sauce, and your choice of any available options for an up charge.
|Fish and Chips
|$18.50
Two Ale-battered Haddock fillets. Served with thick cut English-style chips, Fuji apple slaw and a side of remoulade.
More about The Turn House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Popular items
|Willow Bottom Burger
|$14.00
Only available for lunch from 11AM-4PM!
|Tarragon Roasted Chicken
|$29.00
|Turn House Burger
|$20.00
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company
Iron Bridge Wine Company
10435 State Route 108, Columbia
|Popular items
|**Avalon Red Blend, 2019, California
|$12.00
A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel & Petite Sirah - this is a Jean-Claude Van Damme style of wine. It definitely comes out kicking. The front palate is loaded with big toasty oak, oodles of spicy black cherry fruit and a finish that has firm tannin, spice and smoke. It will pair well with burgers and barbecue.
|**Bouchon Chardonnay, 2019, California
|$15.00
This Chardonnay has something for everyone. A hint of toast and butter, nice lush texture, apple blossom, pear and pineapple fruit, and a dusting of spice. It’s well balanced and has a nice crisp finish. Enjoy it with rich seafood dishes, chicken or polenta.
|Special Holiday Mystery Wine Pack with a chance to win Pappy Van Winkle 10 Year
|$79.99
Have we lost our mind? Pretty much.
Every year Iron Bridge gets a tiny allocation of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbons. This year we decided to share a bottle with you.
We've put together 50 Mystery Wine Packs with 3 bottles of fantastic wine AND an Iron Bridge dining certificate. One of them has two bottles of wine, a dining certificate and a bottle of
Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon Aged 10 Years. Good luck!!!
More about The Ale House Columbia
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.99
Ten wings served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, barbecue, or Old Bay Seasoning.
|Korean Fried Chicken
|$14.99
Crispy fried chicken tossed in spicy gochujang chile sauce with pickled vegetables served on a toasted pretzel roll.
|Ale House Burger
|$15.99
Our signature burger topped with crispy bacon, marmalade onions, blue cheese, and horseradish aioli. Served on a brioche bun.
More about The Food Market Columbia
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Popular items
|Boring Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, parmesan, pumpernickel croutons (still really good)
|Pretzels
|$10.00
beer-cheese fondue
|Cream of Crab
|$14.00
best in these parts
add extra crab 6
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Popular items
|Wally's
|$3.00
Cherrystone Creek, VA *Our signature house oyster, farmed exclusively for the Walrus! - kissed from the ocean, plump buttery texture, and long ocean finish
|Half Pound Walrus Burger
|$18.00
Two house ground 4-ounce beef patties, cheddar, smoked gouda, iceberg, tomato, onion, special sauce, sweet & sour pickles, served on a sesame seed bun, served with crispy truffle fries
|The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
|$36.00
More than a quarter pound of warmed lobster meat served Connecticut Style, butter sauce, lemon, chives, buttered pan bread, served with crispy truffle fries