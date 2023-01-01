Columbia pizza restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Neo Pizza & Taphouse image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD

8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kickin Chicken Wings$14.99
Tossed in your choice of mild, kinda hot, smokey bbq, garlic parm, honey sriracha, honey old bay or old bay dry rub
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
Fried cake dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of chocolate or strawberry sauce.
10” Cheese Pizza$10.99
homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add toppings for .99 cents each
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD
Homeslyce image

 

Homeslyce - Columbia

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Homeslyce - Columbia
Main pic

 

Eataliano Market & Deli

5325 Phelps Luck Dr., Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Real Italian Cut$0.00
Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella & provolone on Italian baguette topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onions,
mild peppers, and grated Romano
16" Cheese Pie$17.99
Cheese Pie$9.99
More about Eataliano Market & Deli

