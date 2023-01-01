Columbia pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Columbia
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD
8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia
|Popular items
|Kickin Chicken Wings
|$14.99
Tossed in your choice of mild, kinda hot, smokey bbq, garlic parm, honey sriracha, honey old bay or old bay dry rub
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$5.99
Fried cake dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of chocolate or strawberry sauce.
|10” Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
homemade dough, signature home made sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese. Add toppings for .99 cents each
More about Eataliano Market & Deli
Eataliano Market & Deli
5325 Phelps Luck Dr., Columbia
|Popular items
|The Real Italian Cut
|$0.00
Genoa salami, capicola, mortadella & provolone on Italian baguette topped with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onions,
mild peppers, and grated Romano
|16" Cheese Pie
|$17.99
|Cheese Pie
|$9.99