Barbacoas in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn

6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Taco$5.50
BRAISED AND SHREDDED BEEF + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO
More about Banditos Tacos & Tequila Maple Lawn
Neo Pizza & Taphouse image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD

8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
10" Bangin Barbacoa Pizza$13.99
House red sauce, chihuahua shredded cheese, barbacoa beef, diced jalapenos, diced tomatoes, red onions cilantro topped with salsa verde
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD

