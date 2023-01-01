Barbecue chicken in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve barbecue chicken
More about Union Jack's - Columbia - 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia - 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Barbecue Chicken Pizza
|$14.50
Seasoned chicken, mozzarella and gouda cheeses, roasted red peppers, red onions. Topped withour house-made BBQ sauce, and cilantro.
More about Cafe Services - 452 - Grace
Cafe Services - 452 - Grace
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Barbecue Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
Pulled barbecue chicken on a brioche bun served with French fries and a fountain drink
|Grilled Barbecue Chicken
|$10.99
Marinated and barbecued chicken pieces served with blackeyed peas and rice, southern style green beans and cornbread