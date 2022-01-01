Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

The Periodic Table - Columbia

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.00
Smoked brisket mixed with borsin cheese, served between Italian seasoned bread, with gruyere cheese and caramelized grilled onions
Pairs with Honora Vera Rioja
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket Melt with Cheddar Cheese & Sauteed Onions served with French Fries and A small Bottled Water or Canned Soda$7.95
More about Cafe Services
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Totchos$15.99
More about The Ale House Columbia

