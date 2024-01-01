Buffalo chicken pizza in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Cushwa & Rad Pies Taproom - Columbia
6695 Dobbin Road, Suite G, Columbia
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
Roasted Garlic Cream | Chicken | Buffalo Drizzle | Ranch Drizzle | Blue Cheese Crumble |
Homeslyce - Columbia
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
|12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.91
Light tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions & sundried tomatoes
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
|8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.84
Light tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy chicken breast, mushrooms, red onions & sundried tomatoes