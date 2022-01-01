Burritos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve burritos
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Breakfast Burrito with Meat
|$3.95
Scrambled Caged Free Eggs, with your choices of Cheeses, Vegetables and Meats in a Flour Tortilla
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Chorizo Burrito
|$12.99
Chorizo, potatoes, poblano peppers, eggs, and avocados wrapped in a burrito and served with house breakfast potatoes.
|Chicken And Egg White Burrito
|$13.99
Chicken breast, egg whites, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese served in a sundried tomato tortilla with a side of house breakfast potatoes.