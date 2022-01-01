Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito with Meat$3.95
Scrambled Caged Free Eggs, with your choices of Cheeses, Vegetables and Meats in a Flour Tortilla
More about Cafe Services
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$12.99
Chorizo, potatoes, poblano peppers, eggs, and avocados wrapped in a burrito and served with house breakfast potatoes.
Chicken And Egg White Burrito$13.99
Chicken breast, egg whites, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese served in a sundried tomato tortilla with a side of house breakfast potatoes.
More about The Ale House Columbia

