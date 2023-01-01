Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3

10601 Gramercy Place, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito**$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito**$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
More about Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken And Egg White Burrito$14.99
Chicken breast, egg whites, fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese served in a sundried tomato tortilla with a side of house breakfast potatoes.
More about The Ale House Columbia

