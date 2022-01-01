Chicken pasta in Columbia

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta image

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.
Busboys and Poets
Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Pasta$15.50
Penne pasta with grilled blackened chicken breast. Tossed in a rose cream sauce with diced tomatoes and onions, Cajun spices and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Union Jack's - Columbia

