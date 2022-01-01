Chicken pasta in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Shrimp & Chicken Chorizo Pasta
|$22.00
Ground chicken chorizo sausage, shrimp, penne pasta, mushrooms, shallots, cajun cream sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic bread.
Can be made without mushrooms or shallots. Chorizo is chicken sausage, not diced chicken and is not halal.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy (cream sauce, parmesan cheese), Onions (shallots), Garlic, Mushroom.