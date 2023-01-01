Chicken pitas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken pitas
More about Cafe Services - 452 - Grace
Cafe Services - 452 - Grace
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Chicken Tzatziki Pita
|$7.59
Grilled chicken on a pita with feta, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with tzatziki sauce
More about Nora's Kabob Columbia Mall - 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway Unit 1405
Nora's Kabob Columbia Mall - 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway Unit 1405
10300 Little Patuxent Parkway Unit 1405, Columbia
|Pita ( Chicken Shawarma Wrap)
|$12.00
Shaved chicken Shawarma from broiler served in pita lettuce, chopped tomato cucumbers onions, signature sauce