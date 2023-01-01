Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Cafe Services - 452 - Grace

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

Chicken Tzatziki Pita$7.59
Grilled chicken on a pita with feta, green leaf lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with tzatziki sauce
Nora's Kabob Columbia Mall - 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway Unit 1405

10300 Little Patuxent Parkway Unit 1405, Columbia

Pita ( Chicken Shawarma Wrap)$12.00
Shaved chicken Shawarma from broiler served in pita lettuce, chopped tomato cucumbers onions, signature sauce
