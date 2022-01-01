Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

bon fresco

6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY CHICKEN SALAD$6.45
More about bon fresco
Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$14.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
Item pic

 

The Periodic Table - Columbia

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with: chicken | tomatoes | bacon | hard boiled egg | blue cheese crumbles | avocado | Served with your choice of dressing
Pairs with our "TableRita" cocktail
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.75
Chicken Salad Made with Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on your choice of bread and fixings
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/4LB LF Chicken Salad$3.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
1/2LB LF Chicken Salad$6.00
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fun Salad$16.00
mixed greens, bell peppers, oranges, potstickers, chow mein, scallions, wonton, wasabi peas, sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about The Food Market Columbia
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice image

 

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

