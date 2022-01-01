Chicken salad sandwiches in Columbia
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.75
Chicken Salad Made with Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on your choice of bread and fixings
THB Bagelry & Deli
6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
