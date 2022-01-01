Chicken salad sandwiches in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.75
Chicken Salad Made with Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on your choice of bread and fixings
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Low Fat Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli

