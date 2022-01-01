Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve chopped salad

The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$15.99
House greens topped with diced grilled chicken, crispy bacon, avocado, roasted corn, diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla squares, blue cheese, scallions, and tossed in a citrus-lime vinaigrette.
More about The Ale House Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Feta Chopped Salad$11.00
fresh spinach, zucchini, squash, carrots, mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, champagne dijon vinagrette
More about The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Cake

Chocolate Mousse

Steak Salad

Gulab Jamun

Tacos

Tortellini

Fish Sandwiches

Beef Patties

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (868 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston