Clam chowder in Columbia

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|CUP SOUP: Clam Chowder
|$8.95
Our flavorful New England Clam Chowder is the perfect comfort food . Made with freshly minced clams, bacon, potatoes and just the right amount of cream
|BOWL SOUP: Clam Chowder
|$10.95
