Crab cake sandwiches in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
More about The Turn House
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.00
4 oz. Crabcake with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Served with Garlic Remoulade. House Cut French Fries
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, crinkle fries
More about The Food Market Columbia
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

