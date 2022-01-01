Crab cake sandwiches in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.00
4 oz. Crabcake with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Served with Garlic Remoulade. House Cut French Fries
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$22.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, crinkle fries