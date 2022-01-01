Crab cakes in Columbia

Nottingham's Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Nottingham's Tavern

8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100, Columbia

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sliders$32.95
More about Nottingham's Tavern
Single Crab Cake Entree image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Crab Cake Entree$20.00
100% jumbo lump crab meat blended with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

