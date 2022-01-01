Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

bon fresco

6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CURRY CHICKEN SALAD$6.45
CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.95
curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, ciabatta
More about bon fresco
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry Risotto$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Pea & Potato Curry$5.99
Chickpea Curry$5.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
Chutney Restaurant image

 

Chutney Restaurant

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
GOAN SHRIMP CURRY$24.00
(jumbo shrimp cooked with coconut milk with Indian herbs and spices)
CHICKEN CURRY$19.00
(tender chicken cubes cooked with Indian spices and herbs)
GOAT CURRY$21.00
(juicy chunks of young goat meat on the bone simmered until tender in a piquant gravy)
More about Chutney Restaurant
Item pic

 

Althea's Almost Famous

8775 Cloudleap, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Shrimp paired with rice$20.75
More about Althea's Almost Famous
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice image

 

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Monday Lamb Curry$12.99
Tuesday Chicken Curry$12.99
Friday Lamb Curry w/ Potato$12.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

