Curry in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve curry
More about bon fresco
bon fresco
6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia
|CURRY CHICKEN SALAD
|$6.45
|CURRY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.95
curry chicken salad with red peppers, green peppers, raisins, apples, ciabatta
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Red Curry Risotto
|$18.00
Risotto, shiitake and cremini mushrooms, green peas, vegan cheese (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Soy
More about Maiwand Kabob
Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
|Green Pea & Potato Curry
|$5.99
|Chickpea Curry
|$5.99
More about Chutney Restaurant
Chutney Restaurant
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
|GOAN SHRIMP CURRY
|$24.00
(jumbo shrimp cooked with coconut milk with Indian herbs and spices)
|CHICKEN CURRY
|$19.00
(tender chicken cubes cooked with Indian spices and herbs)
|GOAT CURRY
|$21.00
(juicy chunks of young goat meat on the bone simmered until tender in a piquant gravy)
More about Althea's Almost Famous
Althea's Almost Famous
8775 Cloudleap, Columbia
|Curry Shrimp paired with rice
|$20.75