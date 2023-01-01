Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dolma in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve dolma

Rudy's Mediterranean - 7185 Columbia Gateway Drive Suite D

7185 Columbia Gateway DriveSuite D, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dolma$14.95
Dolma (5)$12.95
Stuffed grape leaves with rice, pine nuts and Mediterranean spices
More about Rudy's Mediterranean - 7185 Columbia Gateway Drive Suite D
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cazbar

9400 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1093 reviews)
Takeout
Lahana Dolma$25.00
Our Cabbage rolls are filled with a flavorful mixture of rice and vegan meat, creating a wholesome and hearty meal. Each tender cabbage leaf is carefully rolled, encasing the delicious combination of fluffy rice and plant-based meat alternative. The filling is seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices, enhancing the overall taste and adding a touch of Mediterranean flair
More about Cazbar

