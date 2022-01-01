Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Fish Sandwich$12.99
Marinated boneless grilled salmon with house seasoning.
More about BÖRO KABOB
Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jack's Fish Sandwich$13.00
Traditional Ale-battered Haddock, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and remoulade on a toasted brioche bun. Served along side English-style chips.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Fish Sandwich$26.00
Today's Fresh Catch Served with Jalapeno Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion and House Cut French Fries
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

6250 Columbia Crossing suite C, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Fish Salad Sandwich$9.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli

