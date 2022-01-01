Fish sandwiches in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about BÖRO KABOB
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Grilled Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
Marinated boneless grilled salmon with house seasoning.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Jack's Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Traditional Ale-battered Haddock, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and remoulade on a toasted brioche bun. Served along side English-style chips.
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Fresh Fish Sandwich
|$26.00
Today's Fresh Catch Served with Jalapeno Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion and House Cut French Fries