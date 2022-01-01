Fish tacos in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fish tacos
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Fish Tacos
|$14.50
Three blackened haddock, served in a soft flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro-citrus slaw, aji verde, and avocado cream sauce. Served along side corn and black bean rice.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$26.00
Three Tacos with Blackened Fish, topped with Shredded Romaine, Fresco Salsa, Cilantro Aioli. Served with House Cut French Fries