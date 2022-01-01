Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve fish tacos

Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.50
Three blackened haddock, served in a soft flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro-citrus slaw, aji verde, and avocado cream sauce. Served along side corn and black bean rice.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia

10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Fish Tacos$26.00
Three Tacos with Blackened Fish, topped with Shredded Romaine, Fresco Salsa, Cilantro Aioli. Served with House Cut French Fries
More about GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia
Iron Bridge Wine Company image

 

Iron Bridge Wine Company

10435 State Route 108, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Iron Bridge Wine Company

