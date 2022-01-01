French toast in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve french toast
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Busboys and Poets French Toast
|$13.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Side French Toast
|$8.00
|Kid French Toast
|$8.00
|French Toast
|$16.00
Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Banana Praline French Toast
|$15.99
Rice crispy crusted brioche topped with pecan sauce and sliced bananas.
|French Toast Bites
|$6.49
Tossed in cinnamon sugar served with a side of fresh fruit.
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|French Toast Dippers
|$10.00
tempura battered, maple cream cheese fondue
|Lazy French Toast
|$13.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar, condensed milk, all cut for you so you can simply start eating, with some bacon on the plate