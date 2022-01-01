Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Busboys and Poets French Toast$13.00
Challah bread, milk, cinnamon/egg mix, powdered sugar, local maple syrup. Garnished with fresh fruit (Vegetarian).
More about Busboys and Poets
The Turn House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Turn House

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side French Toast$8.00
Kid French Toast$8.00
French Toast$16.00
Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.
More about The Turn House
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Praline French Toast$15.99
Rice crispy crusted brioche topped with pecan sauce and sliced bananas.
French Toast Bites$6.49
Tossed in cinnamon sugar served with a side of fresh fruit.
More about The Ale House Columbia
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Dippers$10.00
tempura battered, maple cream cheese fondue
Lazy French Toast$13.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar, condensed milk, all cut for you so you can simply start eating, with some bacon on the plate
More about The Food Market Columbia
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3086 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stacked French Toast$13.00
House whipped maple butter, brown butter
syrup, brown powdered sugar, toasted pecans
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

