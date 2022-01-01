Garden salad in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve garden salad
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Garden Salad
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, red onions, beets. Served with house vinaigrette
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Garden Salad
|$9.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
|Half Garden Salad
|$4.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
The Periodic Table - Columbia
8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.50
Small garden salad made with fresh salad mix, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber.
Served with one side of dressing. Choices: Ranch, Shallot Vinaigrette, Garlic Parmesan, Mustard Tamari, Sambal Ranch, Blue Cheese
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.00
|Jack's Garden Salad
|$8.50
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.