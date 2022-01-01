Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve garden salad

BÖRO KABOB image

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad
Romain lettuce, tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, red onions, beets. Served with house vinaigrette
More about BÖRO KABOB
Garden Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
Half Garden Salad$4.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, carrots, green peppers & pepperoncini served over spring mix with Tino's house dressing
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
The Periodic Table - Columbia image

 

The Periodic Table - Columbia

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$6.50
Small garden salad made with fresh salad mix, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber.
Served with one side of dressing. Choices: Ranch, Shallot Vinaigrette, Garlic Parmesan, Mustard Tamari, Sambal Ranch, Blue Cheese
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$4.00
Jack's Garden Salad$8.50
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
Garden Salad image

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$6.50
Fresh Spring Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Roasted Red Pepper.
More about Cafe Services

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Mango Smoothies

Carrot Cake

Curry Chicken

Gyro Salad

Penne

Shrimp Tacos

Pear Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston