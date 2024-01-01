Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

Neo Pizza & Taphouse image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD

8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
$Garlic Parmesan DP
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Columbia, MD
Item pic

 

Homeslyce - Columbia

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Parmesan Garlic Knots$3.99
Introducing our Parmesan Garlic Knots – a tantalizing twist on tradition that's bound to captivate your taste buds. These golden, fluffy knots are a symphony of flavors, featuring the rich allure of parmesan cheese and the aromatic essence of garlic
More about Homeslyce - Columbia

