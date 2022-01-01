Grilled chicken in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Blackened Grilled Chicken & Broccoli
|$13.95
Fresh chicken breast in blackened seasoning grilled & served with sautéed broccoli
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$10.95
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese
& Caesar dressing
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Kabob
|$89.99
Family meals feed 6 people. Please allow 2 hours for preparation time when ordering.
Dinner includes grilled chicken kabobs (12), grilled vegetables (6), rice (half pan), tzatziki sauce, hummus, pita, Harira soup (64 oz), dates.
|Kid's Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
grilled chicken breast with choice of fries or fruit (GFF)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Turn House
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Only available for lunch from 11AM-4PM!
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$5.75
Sliced to order grilled chicken breast on your choice of bread and fixings
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$5.00