Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$4.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
Chutney Restaurant image

 

Chutney Restaurant

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
GULAB JAMUN$5.00
(golden fried cheese balls dipped in honey and sugar syrup)
More about Chutney Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cake

Brownie Sundaes

Chili

Fried Pickles

Curry Chicken

Cheese Pizza

Brisket

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston