Gyro salad in Columbia

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Tino's Gyro Salad
|$13.95
Grilled Gyro meat with toasted pita bread, sautéed tomatoes, onions, peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini served over romaine lettuce & field greens topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Half Tino's Gyro Salad
|$7.95
Grilled Gyro meat with toasted pita bread, sautéed tomatoes, onions, peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini served over romaine lettuce & field greens topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
|Gyro Salad
|$14.99