Hummus in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve hummus
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Hummus & Pita Bread
|$6.99
|Hummus (هاموس)
|$6.99
Chickpeas blended with tahini sauce, roasted red peppers, garlic & olive oil. Served with warmed hand make pita bread
bon fresco
6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia
|HUMMUS ve
|$8.95
artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, focaccia *vegan
|HUMMUS
|$4.45
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|Veggie Pita W/ Hummus
|$11.61
Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
|Hummus With Bread
|$5.99
The Periodic Table - Columbia
8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
|Wasabi Sweet Pea Hummus
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Hummus
|$9.99
Topped with roasted red peppers and olive oil. Served with pita bread and carrots.
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice
5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia
|Hummus
|$5.99
|Hummus With Bread
|$6.99