Hummus in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus & Pita Bread$6.99
Hummus (هاموس)$6.99
Chickpeas blended with tahini sauce, roasted red peppers, garlic & olive oil. Served with warmed hand make pita bread
More about BÖRO KABOB
Item pic

 

bon fresco

6945 Oakland Mills Rd., Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUMMUS ve$8.95
artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, focaccia *vegan
HUMMUS$4.45
More about bon fresco
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Pita W/ Hummus$11.61
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus With Bread$5.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
The Periodic Table - Columbia image

 

The Periodic Table - Columbia

8808 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wasabi Sweet Pea Hummus$11.00
More about The Periodic Table - Columbia
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$9.99
Topped with roasted red peppers and olive oil. Served with pita bread and carrots.
More about The Ale House Columbia
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice image

 

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$5.99
Hummus With Bread$6.99
More about Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice
Homeslyce image

 

Homeslyce

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Hummus 5 lb$25.00
More about Homeslyce

