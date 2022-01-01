Lentil soup in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve lentil soup
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Persian Lentil Soup (سوپ عدس ایرانی)
|$3.99
A healthy and filling vegan lentil soup booming with Middle Eastern spices and flavors. 12oz cup
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia
|CUP SOUP: Prosciutto and Lentil
|$10.95
Baby it’s cold outside! Start off with this delicious vegetable-based soup loaded with carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, lentils and prosciutto
|BOWL SOUP: Prosciutto and Lentil
|$12.95
