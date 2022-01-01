Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Persian Lentil Soup (سوپ عدس ایرانی)$3.99
A healthy and filling vegan lentil soup booming with Middle Eastern spices and flavors. 12oz cup
More about BÖRO KABOB
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

8775 Centre Park Dr, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (1671 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CUP SOUP: Prosciutto and Lentil$10.95
Baby it’s cold outside! Start off with this delicious vegetable-based soup loaded with carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, lentils and prosciutto
BOWL SOUP: Prosciutto and Lentil$12.95
Baby it’s cold outside! Start off with this delicious vegetable-based soup loaded with carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, lentils and prosciutto
More about Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Tarts

Banana Smoothies

Nachos

Gnocchi

Chocolate Brownies

Stew

Tiramisu

Curry Goat

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston