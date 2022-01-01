Pancakes in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve pancakes
Busboys and Poets
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
|Pancakes
|$13.00
Choice of pancake style served with powdered sugar, butter, organic/local maple syrup (Vegetarian).
|Single Pancake
|$5.00
Your choice of a single buttermilk, sweet potato or gluten free friendly pancake. Served with butter, syrup and powdered sugar.
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Kids Pancakes
|$6.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.99
Four housemade pancakes, honey butter, side of bacon.
The Food Market Columbia
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Heathbar Pancakes
|$9.00
warm maple syrup