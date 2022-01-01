Pies in Columbia

Esfenaj Pie (VG) (پای اسفناج) image

 

BÖRO KABOB

9350 Snowden River, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Esfenaj Pie (VG) (پای اسفناج)$7.99
Crispy layers, filled with spinach and feta cheese. Served with cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.
More about BÖRO KABOB
Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cottage Pie$14.00
Ground beef, carrots, peas, onions, fresh herbs, and a veal demi-glace. Topped with white cheddar Yukon gold mashed potato crust.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
Nottingham's Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Nottingham's Tavern

8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100, Columbia

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Pig & Pepper Pie$15.95
More about Nottingham's Tavern

