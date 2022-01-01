Pies in Columbia
BÖRO KABOB
9350 Snowden River, Columbia
|Esfenaj Pie (VG) (پای اسفناج)
|$7.99
Crispy layers, filled with spinach and feta cheese. Served with cucumber wasabi dipping sauce.
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Cottage Pie
|$14.00
Ground beef, carrots, peas, onions, fresh herbs, and a veal demi-glace. Topped with white cheddar Yukon gold mashed potato crust.