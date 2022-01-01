Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Columbia restaurants that serve quesadillas

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Afghan Quesadilla$8.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, topped with pico de gallo, served along side aji verde and chipolte cream sauce.
More about Union Jack's - Columbia
Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$5.10
Chicken, peppers, onions and cheese folded in a flour tortilla
Vegetable Quesadilla$4.80
Grilled zucchini & squash, onions, peppers, spinach, and cheese folded in a flour tortilla
More about Cafe Services
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Nottingham's Tavern

8850 Stanford Blvd,Ste 1100, Columbia

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas
More about Nottingham's Tavern

