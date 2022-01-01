Quesadillas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve quesadillas
Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
|Afghan Quesadilla
|$8.99
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, topped with pico de gallo, served along side aji verde and chipolte cream sauce.
Cafe Services
7500 Grace Drive, Columbia
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.10
Chicken, peppers, onions and cheese folded in a flour tortilla
|Vegetable Quesadilla
|$4.80
Grilled zucchini & squash, onions, peppers, spinach, and cheese folded in a flour tortilla